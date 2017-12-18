Watch Stone Temple Pilots’ Groovy “Meadow” Lyric Video

Stone Temple Pilots have shared a lyric video for their new single “Meadow.” The colorful clip splashes the song’s lyrics on the screen using ’60s-style fonts and iconography. You can watch the video now on YouTube.

“Meadow” is the first Stone Temple Pilots song with lead singer Jeff Gutt, who was introduced as the band’s new vocalist last month. The announcement came nearly two years after STP first revealed they’d be holding open auditions for a new singer.

STP plan to release their first album with Gutt in the spring. They’ll kick off a U.S. tour in March.

