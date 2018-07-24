Watch Smashing Pumpkins Cover “Stairway To Heaven” With Lzzy Hale

The Smashing Pumpkins Shiny and Oh So Bright sort-of-reunion tour stopped by Nashville Friday night, and the show featured a surprise appearance from Lzzy Hale. The Halestorm frontwoman joined Billy Corgan and company during the band’s cover of the Led Zeppelin classic “Stairway to Heaven.”

The performance began with Corgan at the piano, quietly building up to the song’s iconic guitar solo. Hale appeared on stage at about five minutes in to sing the bridge along with Corgan. You can watch fan-shot footage of the collaboration now on YouTube.

In addition to Led Zeppelin covers, the Shiny and Oh So Bright set list features classic Pumpkins songs from the band’s first five albums. The tour, which continues Tuesday in Miami, marks the first time original members Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin have hit the road together in nearly 20 years.

Halestorm, meanwhile, will release their new album Vicious on July 27.

