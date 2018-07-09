Watch Phil Anselmo Perform Pantera’s “Slaughtered” In Honor Of Vinnie Paul

Ex-Pantera vocalist Phil Anselmo has offered another tribute to his former band mate, the late Vinnie Paul. During a show with his band Scour in Baltimore on Thursday, Anselmo delivered a performance of the Pantera track “Slaughtered.”

“This is one for Vince,” Anselmo declared before launching into the song. You can watch fan-shot footage of the performance on YouTube.

Anselmo made his first comments regarding Paul’s death in a video message played during the drummer’s memorial service over the weekend. The two musicians had not been on speaking terms since Pantera broke up in 2003.

“Vince, I’ll always have love in my heart for you, man,” Anselmo said in the video. “Rest in peace.”

Paul died on June 22 at age 54. An official cause of death has yet to be announced.

