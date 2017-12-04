Watch Now: Mastodon Shares 75-Minute Behind-The-Scenes Documentary On Emperor Of Sand

ABC/Randy Holmes

Leading up to the release of their new album Emperor of Sand, Mastodon shared a series of behind-the-scenes videos detailing the writing and recording of the record. Now, the band has compiled 12 of those videos, along with an extra half-hour of footage, into one 75-minute documentary, which you can watch now on YouTube.

Emperor of Sand was released this past March. It’s nominated for Best Rock Album at the 2018 Grammys, and the opening track, “Sultan’s Curse,” is up for Best Metal Performance.

Hopefully Mastodon will attend the January 28 ceremony just so we can see what they’ll wear. When they went to the 2015 Grammys, guitarist Brent Hinds wore a full Los Angeles Dodgers uniform, while drummer Brann Dailor wore a balloon-printed suit — a literal birthday suit, if you will.

Mastodon is currently touring the U.K. in support of Emperor of Sand.

