Watch Now: Jacoby Shaddix Sings From A Straitjacket In Papa Roach’s “Traumatic” Video

Papa Roach has shared the video for their song “Traumatic,” a track from their new album Crooked Teeth. The chaotic clip is streaming now on YouTube.

The quick-cutting video is full odd images, including frontman Jacoby Shaddix singing while hanging upside-down in a straitjacket, and drummer Tony Palermobanging his drumsticks on a tree stump for an audience of sheep. So, yeah, “Traumatic” is a good word to describe it.

Papa Roach already has a busy 2018 lined up touring the U.S. in support of Crooked Teeth. Beginning in February, they’ll be opening for A Day to Remember‘s 15th anniversary tour, and they’ll launch their own headlining trek in April.

