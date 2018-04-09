Watch Now: Black Stone Cherry Goes Back To The Future In “Bad Habit” Video

Credit: Rob Fenn

Black Stone Cherry has premiered the video for “Bad Habit,” a single from the band’s forthcoming album Family Tree. You can watch the clip now on YouTube.

The Kentucky rockers are riding on their tour bus when it suddenly disappears in a flash of blue light Back to the Future style, and goes back in time 30 years to 1988. Ever the professionals, the band still shows up at the venue they’re scheduled to play, but instead of a Black Stone Cherry show, the 1988 version is holding a battle of the bands.

Family Tree, Black Stone Cherry’s sixth studio album, will be released on April 20.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.