Watch Now: Avatar Stages An Epic Battle With New Song, “The King Wants You”

Entertainment One/Century Media

Avatar has offered another preview of their forthcoming album Avatar Country with a new song called “The King Wants You,” which you can grab now via digital outlets.

“The King Wants You” is accompanied by an epic video that finds the theatrical Swedish rockers defending the Avatar Country against evil forces with the power of rock. You can watch that unfold now on YouTube.

Avatar Country, which also features the previously released single “A Statue of the King,” will be released January 12.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.