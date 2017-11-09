Watch Metallica’s California Wildfire Benefit Show Live!

ABC/Randy Holmes

Metallica will headline Band Together Bay Area benefit concert tonight at San Francisco’s AT&T Park in support of those affected by the recent Northern California wildfires. Good news: you can watch the show live online.

The live stream will begin at 7:45pm via Metallica’s YouTube and Facebook page, as well as Metallica.com.

All proceeds from the concert will be donated to the Tipping Point Emergency Relief Fund, which supports low-income and vulnerable communities impacted by the fires. You can also contribute at home by clicking the “donate” button on the live stream or by texting “TOGETHER” to 20222.

Other artists playing Band Together Bay Area include Dead & Company, Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, Rancid, G-Eazy, and Raphael Saadiq.

