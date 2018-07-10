Watch Marilyn Manson Tell Fan To Take Off Avenged Sevenfold Shirt

Marilyn Manson tells a fan to take off his shirt, because it's from another band.Heaven Upside Down Tour , Madrid Spain June 28 , 2018#marilynmanson#heavenupsidedowntour

Marilyn Manson apparently has no time for Avenged Sevenfold fans on his stage.

During his recent show at the Download Madrid festival, the shock-rocker invited a group of fans on stage, only to realize that one of them was wearing an Avenged Sevenfold shirt. Manson then demanded the young fan take off the shirt, since “that’s not my band.”

After some hesitation, the fan did remove his shirt and covered himself up with a Peruvian flag that he brought. Footage of the moment was captured by the Marilyn Manson World fan page.

Prior to all this happening, Manson was apparently already annoyed at Avenged Sevenfold fans. According to a post on Reddit, the crowd was full of A7X fans waiting for their band to take the stage after Manson’s set was over, and spent much of his set booing him.

If you want to test Manson’s tolerance for other band shirts for yourself, he kicks off a co-headlining tour with Rob Zombie this Wednesday, July 11 in Detroit.

