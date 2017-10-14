Watch Linkin Park’s “Carpool Karaoke” Episode, Recorded Six Days Before Chester Bennington’s Death

Watch our Carpool Karaoke episode with Ken Jeong now, streaming for free right here on Facebook.

Linkin Park has shared their episode of Apple Music’s Carpool Karoke series, which was recorded just six days before Chester Bennington‘s death July 20 of this year.

Along with host Ken Jeong, Bennington, vocalist and producer Mike Shinoda, and DJ Joe Hahn sing a number of Linkin Park songs, including “Numb,” “In the End” and “Talking to Myself,” which appears on Linkin Park’s latest album, One More Light. They also tackle Outkast‘s “Hey Ya,” Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ “Under the Bridge,” and Lynyrd Skynyrd‘s “Sweet Home Alabama.”

Between all the singing, Jeong and the band talk about a number of things, including Jeong’s desire to change the name to LinKen Park. Bennington also shares how he came up with his trademark scream, and talks about his kids.

At one point, Bennington tells Jeong, “this is probably the greatest day of my life.” The whole thing is all pretty emotional, that part especially.

Linkin Park will hold a benefit concert in honor of Bennington October 27 in Los Angeles.

