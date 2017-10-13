Watch Guns ‘N Roses perform “Patience” with pop star Pink

Pink may be a pop superstar, but she’s a rocker chick at heart. That’s why she knocked it out of the park Wednesday night when she joined Guns N’ Roses for a duet onstage at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

The Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famers were performing their 1989 classic, “Patience,” when Pink strolled onstage wearing a red leather jacket and joined lead singer Axl Rose. She then sang the song’s third verse as the crowd went wild. You can watch fan-recorded video of the performance now on YouTube.

Afterwards, Guns N’ Roses thanked Pink via Twitter, to which she replied, “Oh. Yeah. Whatever. No problem.” followed by a bunch of blushing emojis and hearts — it seems she felt she should be thanking them for letting her join them.

Pink’s new album, Beautiful Trauma, is out Friday. If you tweet #BeautifulTrauma or #BeautifulTraumaTour, a custom Pink emoji will automatically be added to the tweet.

