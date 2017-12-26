Watch Green Day’s Mini-Doc On South American Tour

ABC/Heidi Gutman

Green Day has shared a mini documentary about the punk trio’s recent South American tour in support of their new album, Revolution Radio. The nearly nine-minute video is streaming now on YouTube.

“Thanks again to everyone who came out to some of the most amazing shows we’ve ever played,” the band says.

Green Day toured the U.S. behind Revolution Radio during the spring and summer. They currently don’t have any dates lined up for 2018.

Last month, Green Day released a new greatest hits collection called God’s Favorite Band, featuring the new track “Back in the USA.”

