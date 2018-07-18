Watch Flea In Trailer For Upcoming Film ‘Boy Erased’

Credit: Steve Keros

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has a role in the upcoming film Boy Erased, and you can catch a glimpse of him in the movie’s new trailer.

Boy Erased stars Manchester by the Sea‘s Lucas Hedges as a gay teenager whose Baptist parents, played by Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman, force him to attend a conversion therapy program. Flea plays one of the program’s counselors. The movie will hit theaters in November.

Flea most recently showed up in the 2017 film Baby Driver. His other film credits include roles in The Big Lebowski, Inside Out and Back to the Future Part II.

