Watch Eddie Vedder, Chad Smith & Will Ferrell Cover Depeche Mode At Benefit Concert

On Monday, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and his celebrity doppelganger Will Ferrell held a charity show in Seattle, joined by one of the city’s favorite sons: Eddie Vedder.

During the show, dubbed One Classy Night in Seattle, the trio, along with Pearl Jamguitarist Mike McCready and folk rock singer Brandi Carlile, performed a cover of the Depeche Mode classic “Personal Jesus.” You can watch fan-recorded footage of the all-star collaboration now on YouTube.

Carlile handled lead vocals, while Vedder stayed near the back of the stage, banging on a tambourine. Ferrell, of course, played the cowbell.

The show raised money for Cancer for College, which gives college scholarships to cancer survivors.

