Watch Disturbed Cover Pantera’s “Walk” In Honor Of Vinnie Paul

Disturbed paid tribute to the late Vinnie Paul with a cover of the Pantera song “Walk” during their set at Wisconsin’s Rock Fest over the weekend.

Prior to the performance, frontman David Draiman gave a speech in honor of Paul and his “incredible heart.”

“Vinnie became such a dear friend and such a huge supporter, and I miss him so very, very much,” Draiman said, while admitting that he was “starting to get a little choked up.”

You can fan-shot footage of the cover and the dedication now on YouTube.

Paul, who co-founded Pantera with his late brother “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott, died June 22 at age 54.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.