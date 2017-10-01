Watch Dave Grohl Do An Impression Of Christopher Walken

Dave Grohl: musician, director — impressionist? As it turns out, the Foo Fighters frontman can do a spot-on impression of actor Christopher Walken, which he unfurled during an interview with the U.K.’s Radio X.

In the interview, Grohl remembers when the Foos played Saturday Night Live in 2003, and Walken was the host. Before introducing the band, Walken asked Grohl whether the accent in their name was on “Foo” or “Fighters.” Knowing the unique way the actor speaks, Grohl decided to mess with Walken, and told him that the accent was on “Fighters.” And thus, comedy gold was born.

Foo Fighters released their new album, Concrete and Gold, earlier this month. The record features a number of guests, including Paul McCartney and Justin Timberlake. Unfortunately, neither Walken nor Grohl’s impression of him are on the album.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.