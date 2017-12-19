Watch Dave Grohl In Cut-For-Time SNL Sketch

Will Heath/NBC

In addition to rocking Saturday Night Live with Foo Fighters last weekend, Dave Grohlalso appeared in a sketch that was cut for time. Luckily, you can watch the sketch now on YouTube.

The sketch follows a character played by cast member Beck Bennett as he tries to find his friends on New Year’s Eve, but they keep moving to increasingly inaccessible locations. At one point, he has to go to a speakeasy that’s only accessible by a crystal guarded by a wolfman, played by Grohl. In order to pass, you have to whisper a secret in the guard’s ear, which Bennett reluctantly does.

“That was very brave of you to share,” Grohl-as-the-wolfman says, and allows Bennett passage to the bar.

While that sketch didn’t make it to air, Foo Fighters made their presence known on SNL with a performance of their Concrete and Gold single “The Sky Is a Neighborhood” and a holiday-themed medley of “Everlong,” “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” and the A Charlie Brown Christmas theme.

