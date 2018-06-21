Watch Black Label Society Shred In “Trampled Down Below” Video

Black Label Society has premiered the video for “Trampled Down Below,” a track from the band’s new album, Grimmest Hits.

As opposed to their recent goofy videos — such as the one for “A Love Unreal,” which stars a retired and bored Grim Reaper — the “Trampled Down Below” visual is a straightforward live clip, showcasing Zakk Wylde‘s shredding skills at London’s Royal Albert Hall. You can watch it now on YouTube.

You can witness those shredding skills in person on Black Label Society’s summer tour, which kicks off in July.

