Watch Billy Corgan Cover Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball”

Credit: Scarlet Page

Billy Corgan is currently on tour in support of his new solo album, Ogilala, but during a his show in Toronto on Friday, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman broke out an unusual cover — the Miley Cyrus hit “Wrecking Ball.” You can watch fan-recorded footage of the performance now on YouTube.

While the frontman for a popular ’90s band performing an acoustic cover of a pop hit sounds like something that would be done “ironically,” Corgan is actually a big fan of Cyrus. In an interview, he called her a “better pop star than 99.99 percent of them.”

Ogilala is out now.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.