Watch Avenged Sevenfold Perform Acoustic Cover Of The Rolling Stones’ “As Tears Go By

Clip: Jeff Forney

Avenged Sevenfold has premiered a live video of the band playing an acoustic rendition of The Rolling Stones‘ 1966 hit “As Tears Go By.” You can watch the jangling performance, which was recorded at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, now on YouTube.

The acoustic “As Tears Go By” cover is included on Avenged Sevenfold’s new live album, Live at the Grammy Museum, while an electric version appears on the deluxe edition of the band’s latest studio effort, The Stage. Both albums are out now.

Speaking of the Grammys, the title track from The Stage is nominated for Best Rock Song at this year’s ceremony, taking place January 28 in New York City.

Avenged Sevenfold launches a North American headlining tour this Friday, January 12 in Nashville.

