Watch Apocalyptica Rock Metallica With Cellos In Video For “Sad But True” Cover

Apocalyptica has released the video for their take on Metallica‘s “Sad but True.” The clip, which is streaming now on YouTube, features live footage of the Finnish cello rockers filmed during a recent show in Berlin.

The band originally recorded the “Sad but True” cover, along with seven other Metallica songs, for their 1996 debut album Plays Metallica by Four Cellos. The record was reissued last year with three more cello-ized Metallica tracks.

Earlier this month, Apocalyptica wrapped up a U.S. tour, during which they performed Plays Metallica by Four Cellos in full. They’re currently doing the same thing in Europe, and they’ll embark on a Latin American tour in November.

