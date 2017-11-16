Warped Tour To Ride One Last Time In 2018!

Fall Out Boy playing Warped Tour in 2005; Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

The Warped Tour era is coming to a close. The long-running punk, emo and rock festival, which helped launch the careers of bands like Blink-182, Fall Out Boy and My Chemical Romance, will tour the U.S. for the last time in 2018.

“I have been proud to work with so many artists who have grown to be some of the largest stars in the world,” says Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman. “Countless bands have played in hot parking lots and through summer storms for you at some point.”

The final Warped Tour will kick off June 21 in Pomona, California, and will conclude August 5 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Along with the final tour, a 25th anniversary celebration for 2019 is also in the works.

