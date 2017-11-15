Walking Papers, Featuring Guns N’ Roses And Mad Season Members, Announces New Album

Seattle-based band Walking Papers, featuring Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver bassist Duff McKagan and Mad Season drummer Barrett Martin, have announced that their sophomore album, WP2, will be released on January 19.

Along with McKagan and Martin, Walking Papers also features Jefferson Angell and Benjamin Anderson of the band The Missionary Position. “This record has exceeded my expectations of what I thought that might be,” says Angell of WP2. “It perfectly captures the raw, explosive energy of a band primed from extensive touring while at the same time achieving the polish and elevation that comes from experimenting in the studio.”

Walking Papers released their self-titled debut album in 2013. It featured contributions from Pearl Jam‘s Mike McCready, who plays in another band called The Levee Walkers with McKagan and Martin.

Here’s the WP2 track list:

“My Luck Pushed Back”

“Death on the Lips”

“Red & White”

“Somebody Else”

“Yours Completely”

“Hard to Look Away”

“Before You Arrived”

“Don’t Owe Me Nothin’”

“This Is How It Ends”

“I Know You’re Lying”

“Into the Truth”

