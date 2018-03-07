Vinyl From Linkin Park, Rage Against The Machine, Soundgarden, Disturbed & More Among 2018 Record Store Day Releases

Courtesy Record Store Day

The list of exclusive releases for this year’s Record Store Day has been unveiled, and it includes Linkin Park, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden and Disturbed, among many others.

Linkin Park is releasing their album One More Light Live on individually numbered colored vinyl. Originally released last December, One More Light Live was recorded during Chester Bennington‘s final tour with the band before his death last July.

Rage Against the Machine’s disc marks the vinyl debut of their 2000 performance outside the Democratic National Convention in Los Angeles.

Soundgarden’s 1997 compilation A-Sides will be available on vinyl for the first time on Record Store Day. The 17-track collection features some of the grunge band’s biggest hits, including “Black Hole Sun,” “Burden in My Hand” and “Spoonman,” plus the non-album track “Bleed Together.”

Disturbed is contributing the vinyl version of their 2011 b-sides collection The Lost Children.

Other artists releasing Record Store Day discs include Arcade Fire, Bleachers,Evanescence, AC/DC, The Shins, U2, Stone Sour, Mastodon, Flaming Lips, The Cure, The National, Iggy Pop, AWOLNATION, Motorhead, MC5, Pink Floyd, The Distillers,Phoenix, Phish and Wilco.

Record Store Day 2018 will take place April 21 in independent record stores across the country. For the full list of releases and participating locations, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

