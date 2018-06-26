Vinnie Paul Wanted “Appetite For Destruction” Played At His Funeral; More Artists Pay Tribute

As the metal world continues to mourn the unexpected death of Vinnie Paul, U.K. magazine Metal Hammer has shared an interview it did with the Pantera and HELLYEAH drummer, in which he revealed which album he’d want to be played at his funeral: Appetite for Destruction by Guns N’ Roses.

“I’d really want to choose an album that was a godd*** good time, like…Guns N’ Roses,” Paul said. “I’d want people to celebrate what we’ve done and the fact that we’d had a great life. I wouldn’t want my funeral to be a sad, sappy thing. I’d have the whole album, but ‘Paradise City’ and ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ would give off a positive vibe.”

As previously reported, following the news of Paul’s death on Saturday, GN’R guitarist Slash tweeted, “[Paul] was one of the warmest people I knew. A truly good & fun friend. We’re going to miss you more than you could possibly have known. RIP buddy.”

Bassist Duff McKagan added, “RIP Vinnie Paul. Friend. Humorist. Bada** drummer. All-around good man. Condolences to the family. You will be missed bro.”

Since Paul’s death, more artists have shared tributes to the late drummer, including his surviving Pantera band mates Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown. Anselmo posted a photo of a lone candle in the dark, while Brown wrote, “The last few days have been very difficult & painful. At this time, I need more time to process my feelings.”

Here are a few more tributes:

Foo Fighters: “Vinnie…..to the man with the slickest kicks and the best vibe ALWAYS. You inspired us all, not only with your music, but with your love and hospitality. You were one in a million, and will be missed.”

Metallica‘s Lars Ulrich: “Thank you for all the good times, Vinnie…your incredible hospitality and warm vibe was infectious and inspiring. Here’s to another shot of Crown Royal and a next level game of air hockey down the road! RIP, brother. Much love.”

Avenged Sevenfold: “Metal will never be the same. We have been lucky enough to meet some of our idols and call them friends. You were one of the greatest of all time and a great friend.”

Halestorm‘s Lzzy Hale: “My heart is broken. Vinnie you were one of the first Rockstars I ever met.”

Korn‘s Brian “Head” Welch: “Vinnie Paul was definitely the kindest living legend I’ve ever met. He endured so much tragedy, yet still had so much more love and positivity. Truly a kind soul with such a giving heart.”

In addition, while performing in France, Alice in Chains dedicated their performance of “Nutshell” to Paul.

