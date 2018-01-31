Vegas Update

One of the strange things about the Vegas shooting last year is the lack of interest from the nation’s news media. There have been several updates to the story since it happened on #1October, but the headlines have disappeared. I’ve heard more recently about the hockey franchise in Vegas more than I’ve heard about the shooting.

There was an update to the story earlier this week, from the Las Vegas Review-Journal;

A judge on Tuesday unsealed nearly 300 pages of search warrant records, including one document that publicly identified for the first time an additional “person of interest” in the Oct. 1 massacre on the Las Vegas Strip. “Until the investigation can rule otherwise, Marilou Danley and Douglas Haig have become persons of interest who may have conspired with Stephen Paddock to commit Murder with a Deadly Weapon,” according to the Metropolitan Police Department document, which was prepared in October.

Wait, what? Another person involved? Who the hell is Douglas Haig? Folks on the web can’t seem to find out much about him . CBS This Morning found him, he answered some questions.

This isn’t the first odd item involved in this investigation. Tons of theories exist about what REALLY happened. The one that seems to the most popular is that this was an arms deal gone wrong. If you want to delve into that rabbit hole, one of the places to look is the Conspiracy subreddit. Here’s a list of strange things from a recent Reddit post,

Stephen Paddock was a professional gambler who made a living off of video poker. A successful casino gambler can only be found riding unicorns. Supposedly a rich real estate guy, but no one knows of any holdings or transactions in his name. Throughout his employment career, he worked for the post office and the IRS. It seems they pay extremely well since real estate investing needs quite a bit of seed money. Jesus Campos was security guard who was shot when he knocked on the door of Paddocks room. But only, he wasn’t shot then, but 6 minutes before the shooting began. And didn’t bring the police/security to the room until 58 people were dead and nearly 500 people were critically injured. Update 10/13: the timeline has again changed so now the story is Campos encountered Paddock 6 min prior to shooting start, and was shot 1 minute before actual fire began. Make what you will out of this. Jesus Campos house is guarded by someone who works for a possibly fictitious security company with no physical address and who’s license to operate ran out last year. Why does a witness to a mass killing, with the killer dead, need protection? Why hasn’t he given even ONE interview to anyone? Stephen Paddock’s house gets robbed while the FBI is combing over it for evidence…. No further words needed here. Jesus Campos disappears right before he is to give 5 interviews, including Hannity. No one, including the FBI, knows where he is. So the FBI has lost the KEY witness to their investigation. Meanwhile, scary guys guarding his house 24 hours a day. http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/10/reporter-visits-home-mandalay-bay-hero-jesus-campos-armed-security-guard-shady-firm-meets-yard/ Jesus Campos drives a Corvette with no license plate and whose registration points to 2006, on a security guard salary. https://www.pscp.tv/LauraLoomer/1DXGyOWAQQVxM?t=55 Hotel casinos, the single most extensively surveilled buildings in the world, can not produce even ONE clip of Paddock going on about his business. Has 23 guns and dozens of loaded magazines. But takes over a minute between volleys of fire. No trails of social media exists for Stephen Paddock. Nothing at all. Paddock must have not known that the internet existed.

What do YOU think happened? Was he just a loner? Who do you think the media doesn’t want to talk about the matter? Let me know, stu@95wiilrock.com.