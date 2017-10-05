Vegas shooting asswipe in Chicago?

TMZ has a report saying the jackass responsible for the carnage in Las Vegas, was possibly scoping out Lollapalooza as a target. Did you go to Lollapalooza this year?
Rob Elgas from ABC 7 shared some insight…
Another look at #Lollapalooza setup. The circular drive to the far left in the middle is near the Blackstone. Directly across Michigan Ave. pic.twitter.com/FaBxLLUw8s
— Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) October 5, 2017
And another one…
Here’s a look at Chicago’s Blackstone Hotel in relation to Grant Park. #Lolla stages filled most of green area. pic.twitter.com/cwCF4p8Uqp
— Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) October 5, 2017