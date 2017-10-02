Up late? Treat yourself to a late-night screening of Un-Covered!

Digging up videos you may not have seen…of some great live collaborations you may have forgotten!

While we still don’t know the official status of Tom Petty as of now…it certainly doesn’t look good.

No matter what happens to Tom Petty tonight, we’ll always look back fondly on moments like THIS.

Did you know that Tom Petty and Axl Rose shared the stage at the MTV video music awards? If you didn’t, do yourself a favor and watch this s#*t!

Two artists, with very different styles and different music…same love for this thing we call ROCK n’ ROLL

enjoy

-Eddie