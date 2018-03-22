I’ve watched the footage. Now I’m not no fancy science expert, but I find this happened so quickly, a human paying attention would have also struck the person walking. As far as fault, we do have jaywalking laws for a reason. It’s sad someone lost their life, but if they would have used a proper, well-lit crosswalk, perhaps this tragedy could have been avoided.

Here’s the latest on the automated Uber error via the AP;

Sam Abuelsmaid, an analyst for Navigant Research who also follows autonomous vehicles, said laser and radar systems can see in the dark much better than humans or cameras and that Herzberg was well within the range. “It absolutely should have been able to pick her up,” he said. “From what I see in the video it sure looks like the car is at fault, not the pedestrian.” Smith said that from what he observed on the video, the Uber driver appears to be relying too much on the self-driving system by not looking up at the road.

There was an article written last year, talking about a future where cars driven by humans would be outlawed. It’s a real thinkpiece, here’s the link and author;