Trent Reznor Wants Taylor Swift to Speak

Nine Inch Nails‘ forthcoming album Bad Witch is the final installment of the band’s recent trilogy of releases and continues the political themes of its predecessors, 2016’s Not the Actual Events and 2017’s Add Violence. Speaking with The New York Times, frontman Trent Reznor explains why he feels the responsibility to address politics in his music.

“I was doing press with somebody in the mid-90s, and they made an argument that stayed with me: that I have influence, and that it’s my job to call out whatever needs to be called out, because there are people who feel the same way but need someone to articulate it,” Reznor says. “And I think about that today because it seemed like it was a lot easier to just keep your mouth shut and let it go back then.”

Reznor then says he wishes that the “Taylor Swifts of the world” and other members of the “top-tier, needle-moving cultural youth” would be more vocal about politics.

“They are concerned about their brand, their demographic and their success and career and whatnot,” he says.

The view from Stu… SHUT UP! Everything is political these days. If you’re a plumber, and you have a political sticker on your truck, half the population now has a reason to not purchase your services. Taylor Swift is smart not to spout off.

Let’s just say she does say something Reznor or like-minded individuals disagree with. Will she be ostracized and mocked? More than likely, yes. Reznor and his ilk want Taylor to speak, but only if she agrees with them.

Entertainers are smart by not making a foray into politics. Unless it’s Ja Rule. I gotta know what Ja Rule thinks about current events.

To hear more of Reznor’s political thoughts, you can listen to Bad Witch when it arrives this Friday, June 22.

