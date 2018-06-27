Trent Reznor Says Kanye West And The Weeknd “Blatantly” Ripped Off Nine Inch Nails Tour Production

Credit: Corinne Schiavone

Trent Reznor‘s current streak of criticizing today’s biggest music names in interviews rolls on. After calling out the “Taylor Swifts of the world” to be more vocal about politics and saying Kanye West‘s new album “sucked,” the Nine Inch Nails has taken another shot at West — and R&B star The Weeknd — for “blatantly” ripping off his band’s touring production.

Speaking to BBC Radio 6, Reznor talks about NIN’s early adoption of “screens and experimental production techniques,” and how these days, it seems as though every artist is using that same technology.

“I remember us watching a string of bands on Coachella from the comfort of our couch,” Reznor explains. “And every band has a video playing behind them, and every band is [synced] up with a convenient, polite lighting package.”

He then turned to West and The Weeknd.

“I saw Kanye West blatantly rip off, and The Weeknd rip off, our tours, production-wise, which I’ll say without any hesitation,” Reznor declares. “And they know.”

As opposed to keeping up with the production “arms race,” Reznor says Nine Inch Nails is now pursuing an organic production style, more in line with The Cure and Jesus and Mary Chain shows he saw in the ’80s and early ’90s.

“All I remember of that was smoke, maybe a color, a little bit of someone’s hair, and real, real loud guitars,” says Reznor. “That’s exciting and I don’t see that happening much.”

“It’s music being played somewhat sloppily with an element of danger and uncertainty and unpredictability,” he continues. “That became the template for what we’re doing now.”

To see that in action, Nine Inch Nails will launch their Cold and Black and Infinite North American tour in September behind their new album, Bad Witch.

