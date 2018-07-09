Tool’s Danny Carey joins Primus on stage covering a Peter Gabriel song

The jam took place at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles and also included Mastodon drummer Brann Dailor. You can watch the performance below. It was something of a reunion for Carey, who stood in for Primus’ drummer Tim “Herb” Alexander in 2014 while he recovered from heart surgery. During that stint, Primus even covered Tool, delivering their version of “Ænema” on the road.

Tool fans continue to wait on a release date for the band’s fifth album, after the band began tracking material in the studio earlier this year. Despite Carey having predicted a May release, frontman Maynard James Keenan last month suggested it wouldn’t arrive until 2019. “A lot of work’s being done,” Keenan said. “I’ll go on record now saying you’re gonna see some new music next year.”

