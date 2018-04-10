Tool Members Holding Behind-The-Scenes “Music Clinics” And Q&A Sessions

Credit: Tim Cadiente

Here’s your chance to take a peek behind the curtain of the enigma that is Tool.

Guitarist Adam Jones, bassist Justin Chancellor and drummer Danny Carey are holding a traveling series of intimate “music clinics,” during which they’ll be speaking about the writing and recording process of the band’s songs.

At each event, the trio will also hold an open Q&A session. Hopefully they’ll be prepared for an onslaught of “When’s the new album coming?” questions.

Additionally, the clinics will feature exclusive Tool merch and an accompanying traveling exhibit featuring “unique items from Tool’s history.”

The first clinic will be held May 11 in St. Paul, Minnesota, and the series will conclude May 19 in Cleveland, Ohio. Frontman Maynard James Keenan will be on tour with A Perfect Circle during that time.

Tickets to the clinics go on sale this Friday, April 13 at 10 a.m. local time. If you’re a member of the Tool Army fan club, you’ll have access to a pre-sale, which begins Wednesday, April 11 via ToolBand.com.

Here are the clinic tour dates:

5/11 — St. Paul, MN, Myth Live Event Center

5/14 — Chicago, IL, The Vic Theatre

5/15 — Indianapolis, IN, Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

5/16 — Royal Oak, MI, Royal Oak Music Theatre

5/17 — Columbus, OH, Express Live! Indoor Pavilion

5/19 — Cleveland, OH, Agora Theatre

