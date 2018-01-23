Tool Guitarist Adam Jones Says “Music Is Done” For Band’s Long-Awaited New Album

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

It’s closing in on a dozen years since Tool released their last album, 10,000 Days, so any news regarding the band’s next album is big news. It now appears that the disc may finally see the light of day in 2018.

During a recent Instagram stream, as captured on Reddit, guitarist Adam Jones wrote in the comments, “Music is done. Lyrics coming in hard,” in regard to the new Tool album.

Jones’ comments follow drummer Danny Carey’s recent interview with the Irish website Overdrive, in which he said, “We’ll be hitting the studio again very soon and have a couple of gigs in May, so hopefully, we’ll have the album out before that.”

However, Carey added, “Wishful thinking at this point…I actually think I said that this time last year.”

The May dates that Carey mentioned are headlining gigs at the U.S. festivals Northern Invasion and Rock on the Range.