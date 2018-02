Thank’s to Dickey’s BBQ Pit in Kenosha & Gurnee for dropping $250 for Tom’s first #ArmVertisement. The money all goes to St. Baldrick’s to help kick childrens cancer in the ass! Tom’s hash tag is a tattoo… the rest is Sharpie. Keep listening to the 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show for your company’s chance to #ArmVertise for the cause!

If you want to donate a few bucks to help us say F### Cancer, click this link: https://www.stbaldricks.org/participants/mypage/937812/2018