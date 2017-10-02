UPDATE II – TMZ says hold up…

UPDATE At this time, Tom’s still clinging to life. A report that the LAPD confirmed the singer’s death is inaccurate https://t.co/bh8sqdvEw9 pic.twitter.com/drKY64eG1z — TMZ (@TMZ) October 2, 2017

UPDATE II – Rolling Stone confirms his death

Tom Petty, Hall of Famer whose work spanned more than 40 years, has died at the age of 66 https://t.co/RQgYZ9ccwZ pic.twitter.com/OFzO2xygn4 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 2, 2017

TMZ has awful news about Tom Petty…

UPDATE: We’re told after Petty got to the hospital he had no brain activity and a decision was made to pull life support.

#BREAKING Tom Petty Rushed To Hospital In Full Cardiac Arrest https://t.co/UyhQE13n7j — TMZ (@TMZ) October 2, 2017



An Entertainment Tonight report talked to CBS News about his possible final shows

“He sounded amazing, he looked great, he seemed upbeat,” @SophieSchillaci describes of Tom Petty’s last performance at Hollywood Bowl. pic.twitter.com/SVAJrtT8xa — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 2, 2017

A writer for the Washington Post gives his thoughts on the media F up…

This Tom Petty thing a great example of journalism’s massive “immediate aggregation with no independent confirmation or reporting” problem — Wesley Lowery (@WesleyLowery) October 2, 2017

The music community has started to share some thoughts…

I can’t think of a part of my life that a Tom Petty song or record wasn’t involved in …. From birth till last night in my car …… — Zach Myers (@ZMyersOfficial) October 2, 2017

My heart is broken. My thoughts go out to @tompetty ‘s family. Tom, you will always be a keystone in my life and continue to inspire me. — Lzzy Hale (@LZZYHALE) October 2, 2017

So saddened to hear of @tompetty passing. He’s was such sweet person to us and a once in a lifetime artist. — Cage The Elephant (@CageTheElephant) October 2, 2017

Please tell me Tom Petty hasn’t died 😭 one of my all time favourite song writers 😭 thank you for your music and inspiring me so much ❤️😔 — Ben Bruce (@benjaminbruce) October 2, 2017

FUCK FUCK FUCK https://t.co/ZQ9zYJWsES — Paolo Gregoletto (@TriviumPaolo) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty. One of the greatest songwriters of our generation.Thank you for ALL the music.Prayers to your family & band members.#RIPTomPetty — Nikki Sixx (@NikkiSixx) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers – Here Comes My Girl https://t.co/hQAsFaaNtt — mark lanegan (@marklanegan) October 2, 2017

