UPDATE II – TMZ says hold up…
UPDATE At this time, Tom’s still clinging to life. A report that the LAPD confirmed the singer’s death is inaccurate https://t.co/bh8sqdvEw9 pic.twitter.com/drKY64eG1z
UPDATE II – Rolling Stone confirms his death
Tom Petty, Hall of Famer whose work spanned more than 40 years, has died at the age of 66https://t.co/RQgYZ9ccwZ pic.twitter.com/OFzO2xygn4
TMZ has awful news about Tom Petty…
UPDATE: We’re told after Petty got to the hospital he had no brain activity and a decision was made to pull life support.
#BREAKING Tom Petty Rushed To Hospital In Full Cardiac Arrest https://t.co/UyhQE13n7j
An Entertainment Tonight report talked to CBS News about his possible final shows
“He sounded amazing, he looked great, he seemed upbeat,” @SophieSchillaci describes of Tom Petty’s last performance at Hollywood Bowl. pic.twitter.com/SVAJrtT8xa
A writer for the Washington Post gives his thoughts on the media F up…
This Tom Petty thing a great example of journalism’s massive “immediate aggregation with no independent confirmation or reporting” problem
The music community has started to share some thoughts…
I can’t think of a part of my life that a Tom Petty song or record wasn’t involved in …. From birth till last night in my car ……
My heart is broken. My thoughts go out to @tompetty ‘s family. Tom, you will always be a keystone in my life and continue to inspire me.
No!!!!!!! #riptompetty
So saddened to hear of @tompetty passing. He’s was such sweet person to us and a once in a lifetime artist.
Please tell me Tom Petty hasn’t died 😭 one of my all time favourite song writers 😭 thank you for your music and inspiring me so much ❤️😔
FUCK FUCK FUCK https://t.co/ZQ9zYJWsES
Thanks for everything Tom…. #whatashittyday @ Keystone, Florida https://t.co/7PBPJzuVsf
Tom Petty. One of the greatest songwriters of our generation.Thank you for ALL the music.Prayers to your family & band members.#RIPTomPetty
Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers – Here Comes My Girl https://t.co/hQAsFaaNtt
Of course The Iron Sheik is broken up…
TOM PETTY I LOVE YOU FOREVER
