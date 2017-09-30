Tom Morello Says Ted Nugent Is A “Good Friend”: “We Have Very Similar Views On Freedom Of Speech”

Given their vastly different political views, you might think Tom Morello and Ted Nugent wouldn’t get along. However, the Rage Against the Machine and Prophets of Rage guitarist says the outspoken conservative rocker is “a good friend.”

“We have very similar views on freedom of speech,” Morello tells The Guardian. “His libertarian edge and my anarchist edge overlap considerably.”

Morello does say he’ll reach out to Nugent, who visited President Donald Trump with Kid Rock and Sarah Palin at the White House earlier this year, when he “says something outrageous that will fire up his racist base.”

“I’ll text him to say, ‘Dude. What are you on about?’” Morello says. “We’re able to talk about it as friends as opposed to people on the opposite sides of the barricade.”

Morello and Prophets of Rage released their self-titled debut album earlier this year. The rap-rock supergroup will hit a number of festivals this fall, including Louder than Life, Voodoo and Ozzfest.

