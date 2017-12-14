Tom Morello Says New Tool Album Sounds “Epic,” “Majestic” And “Sexy”

ABC/Randy Holmes

Here’s another encouraging sign that the new Tool album may actually be releasing their new album. After drummer Danny Carey declared that the long-awaited follow-up 2006’s 10,000 Days would finally arrive in 2018, Tom Morello reports that he’s listened to what the band’s been working on, and he likes what he’s heard.

On his Instagram, Morello has posted a photo of him alongside Carey, bassist Justin Chancellor and guitarist Adam Jones. “Had the honor of being the first outsider to hear new #TOOL music today!!” Morello writes in the caption.

Notably absent from the photo is frontman Maynard James Keenan — only the instrumentals have been recorded so far.

“Still just instrumentals but sounded epic, majestic, symphonic, brutal, beautiful, tribal, mysterious, deep, sexy and VERY Tool,” Morello writes. “Really great. So excited to hear the record when it’s finished.”

