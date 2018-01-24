Today’s Not The Greatest: D’Arcy Wretzky Left Out Of Smashing Pumpkins Reunion

Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

Fans hoping for a full reunion of the original Smashing Pumpkins lineup will be disappointed to learn that founding bassist D‘Arcy Wretzky will not be part of the band’s future plans.

Rumors have been swirling for months that the original lineup would be reuniting in 2018, but Wretzky has just informed the website BlastEcho that the other members have decided to proceed without her.

“My apologies to all of the Smashing Pumpkins fans out there who are excited about this oncoming reunion tour of the original members of the band,” Wretzky wrote in an email to BlastEcho. “I know this is a huge disappointment for me, as well, but it’s not going to happen [with me].”

She added that the decision was not hers, stating, “I only just found about yesterday that the band has decided to go with a different bass player.”

Wretzky’s email to BlastEcho appears to be the first actual confirmation of the Pumpkins’ planned reunion tour. Last week, frontman Billy Corgan posted an Instagram photo of himself and fellow original members Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha in the studio together.

Wretzky has mostly been out of the spotlight since departing the Smashing Pumpkins in 1999.