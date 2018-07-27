Today Is The Greatest: Smashing Pumpkins’ “Siamese Dream” Turns 25

The Smashing Pumpkins album Siamese Dream turns 25 today. The critically acclaimed, multi-platinum-selling sophomore effort from Billy Corgan and company was released July 27, 1993.

Siamese Dream arrived two years after the Pumpkins released their 1991 debut album Gish. Like Gish, Siamese Dream was produced by Butch Vig, who was fresh off working on Nirvana‘s landmark album Nevermind.

From the start, the recording process for Siamese Dream was fraught with drama. The ’90s alternative rock scene was in full swing, and the band was faced with a mounting wave of “next Nirvana” hype.

The Pumpkins were also battling inner demons: Corgan and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin were struggling with depression and substance abuse, respectively, while guitarist James Iha and bassist D’arcy Wretzky had just broken up.

The tensions between the band members took a physical toll when Chamberlin, who had disappeared several times during the recording process, was forced to drum until his hands started bleeding.

“Making Siamese Dream was really hard, because we felt a ton of pressure, and the band was pretty fragile,” Vig said in a 2009 interview.

Despite those problems, Siamese Dream gave the Pumpkins their first top-10 album on the Billboard 200, and spawned the hit singles “Today,” “Cherub Rock” and “Disarm.” It’s considered one of the best rock albums of the ’90s, and has been certified four-times platinum.

The Pumpkins followed Siamese Dream with an even bigger success, 1995 Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, but personal issues between band members persisted, leading them to break up in 2000. Corgan would eventually reform the Pumpkins in 2006.

Following various lineup changes, Iha and Chamberlin officially rejoined the band in 2018, and they and Corgan — but not Wretzky — are currently on their first tour together in nearly 20 years.

