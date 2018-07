Thrice have released a music video for their latest single “The Grey” and announced the release of their brand new studio album “Palms”, which will be hitting stores on September 14th.

The new promo clip for “The Grey” was directed by Daniel Carberry and according to the announcement, the video follows two young women as they attempt to break away from confinement.

The band’s new studio effort was produced by the group and Eric Palmquist and mixed by John Congleton. Check out th