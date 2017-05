Three Lock Box – Key #3 – Week Two Clue Recap

Here is the second week of clues for Three Lock Box, Key #3. Good luck and search safely!

MONDAY 5/8

7:30 – NO PEACE

12:30 – SEATING FOR 16

5:30 – FAMILY TRADITION

TUESDAY 5/9

7:30 – THE PUCK STOPS HERE

12:30 – INCUBUS IN 2006

5:30 – BOB

WEDNESDAY – 5/10

7:30 – AWFUL SYSTEM OF BELIEFS

12:30 – LOCALS WERE UNDER EXTREME SIGNALS

5:30 – NOT WORTH YOUR WALL

THURSDAY 5/11

7:30 – SCOTT THE DICK

12:30 – GOLD IN RON

5:30 – ORANGE CRUSH

FRIDAY 5/12

7:30 – IT’S FUN TO DIG AT THE Y…. MCA

12:30 – IL-NESS NOT COVERED

5:30 – PO PO NEXT DO’