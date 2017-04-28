Three Lock Box – Key #2 – Week One Clue Recap

Here are the first week of clues for Three Lock Box, Key #2. Good luck and search safely!
MONDAY 4/24
7:30 – 21st
12:30 – Oxidane
5:30 – Named after an Indian Fighter…
TUESDAY 4/25
7:30 – 16ft.
12:30 – 307,343
5:30 – Top Hat
WEDNESDAY 4/26
7:30 – 2001
12:30 – N.C.P.
5:30 – Remix
THURSDAY 4/27
7:30 – Not all Leopards are vicious
12:30 – Whoops
5:30 – An old cartoon starring irritated castor Canadensis
FRIDAY 4/28
7:30 – The only mortal in a room full of Gods
12:30 – I’m capable of changing my appearance, but you still recognize me
5:30 – 1 of 4