Three Lock Box – Key #2 – Week One Clue Recap

Here are the first week of clues for Three Lock Box, Key #2. Good luck and search safely!

MONDAY 4/24

7:30 – 21st

12:30 – Oxidane

5:30 – Named after an Indian Fighter…

TUESDAY 4/25

7:30 – 16ft.

12:30 – 307,343

5:30 – Top Hat

WEDNESDAY 4/26

7:30 – 2001

12:30 – N.C.P.

5:30 – Remix

THURSDAY 4/27

7:30 – Not all Leopards are vicious

12:30 – Whoops

5:30 – An old cartoon starring irritated castor Canadensis

FRIDAY 4/28

7:30 – The only mortal in a room full of Gods

12:30 – I’m capable of changing my appearance, but you still recognize me

5:30 – 1 of 4