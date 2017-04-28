Three Lock Box – Key #2 – Week One Clue Recap

By Stuart J. Wattles
|
Apr 28, 5:35 PM

 

Here are the first week of clues for Three Lock Box, Key #2.  Good luck and search safely!

 

MONDAY 4/24

7:30 – 21st
12:30 – Oxidane
5:30 – Named after an Indian Fighter…

 

TUESDAY 4/25

7:30 – 16ft.
12:30 – 307,343
5:30 – Top Hat

 

WEDNESDAY 4/26

7:30 – 2001
12:30 – N.C.P.
5:30 – Remix

 

THURSDAY 4/27

7:30 – Not all Leopards are vicious
12:30 – Whoops
5:30 – An old cartoon starring irritated castor Canadensis

 

FRIDAY 4/28

7:30 – The only mortal in a room full of Gods
12:30 – I’m capable of changing my appearance, but you still recognize me
5:30 – 1 of 4

 

