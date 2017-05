Three Lock Box – Key #3 – Week One Clue Recap

Here is the first week of clues for Three Lock Box, Key #3. Good luck and search safely!

MONDAY 5/1

7:30 – NOT IN THE SAME PLACE WHERE EMILY HID A KEY LAST YEAR

12:30 – KEY’S UP, HOE’S DOWN

5:30 – THE BRUCE, THE BRUCE, THE BRUCE IS ON FIRE

TUESDAY 5/2

7:30 – NOT IN MY KITCHEN

12:30 – EAT AT THE Y, THE TWISTY Y

5:30 – IT WAS BLUSHING LAST YEAR

WEDNESDAY 5/3

7:30 – RAY TAD BURIED

12:30 – HAPPY TRAIL

5:30 – WHIP OUT YOUR WIENER

THURSDAY 5/4

7:30 – IRISH NEED NOT APPLY

12:30 – DON’T PASS ME BY

5:30 – DALE

FRIDAY 5/5

7:30 – MIRA ABAJO

12:30 – USA TUS MANOS

5:30 – CON LOS GUSANOS