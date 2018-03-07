Three Days Grace – The Mountain

With the new Three Days Grace album only a couple days away, I figured I’d post the video of the lead single, “The Mountain”

RELATED CONTENT

Vinyl From Linkin Park, Rage Against The Machine, Soundgarden, Disturbed & More Among 2018 Record Store Day Releases

420 Hit of the Day – Bullet to the Heart – Locked Inside

Under the Covers with Stino – Stone Temple Pilots – Break on Through

Tommy Lee In Drunken Brawl With His Son

New Shinedown Is Here!

Full #TomTube Of Tom & Emily Morning Show – Wednesday 03/07/18