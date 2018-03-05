Three Days Grace Premieres New “Outsider” Track, “Right Left Wrong”

The song is also accompanied by a lyric video, which features a masked woman in a desert, running away from an unseen threat. You can watch it now on YouTube.

“Right Left Wrong” is the third track to be released from Outsider, following “I Am an Outsider” and lead single “The Mountain.” The album, Three Days Grace’s sixth, arrives in full on March 9.

