Three Days Grace Feels They’re “Not Worthy” Of Tying Van Halen’s Chart Record

RCA Records

Three Days Grace earned their 13th number one single on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart last month thanks to their track “The Mountain.” That feat tied the record for the most number one songs on the tally, which was set by the one and only Van Halen.

Speaking with Billboard, drummer Neil Sanderson says the band had “no idea that we were even in the mix with those legends,” and insists they’re “not worthy” of the comparison.

“They’re idols of ours, particularly [guitarist] Barry [Stock] is a massive Van Halen fan,” Sanderson says. “I’m pretty sure that I have seen a picture of Barry wearing spandex back in the day.”

“I think it might have been chaps, but I’m not quite sure,” he laughs.

As for the achievement itself, Sanderson says he and the rest of Three Days Grace “don’t get too wrapped in statistics,” but he is honored by the continued support from radio stations and fans.

“We’re out there and meeting a lot of fans and people involved in radio, some of these stations are old-school stations that have been around forever and still have that passion for rock, and you get to meet these people,” Sanderson says.

“In that way it’s cool because all of those people are backing us, and Three Days Grace becomes a band that rock stations do want to continue to play.”

“The personal part of it is really cool,” he adds. “It means a lot to us for sure.”

“The Mountain” is the lead single from Three Days Grace’s new album, Outsider.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.