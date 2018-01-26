Three Days Grace Announces New Album, “Outsider”; Listen To Single “The Mountain” Now

RCA Records

Three Days Grace has announced the details of their next album. The sixth studio effort from the Canadian rockers is called Outsider, and will arrive on March 9.

The first single from Outsider is called “The Mountain,” which is available now for digital download. The track is accompanied by a video showing Three Days Grace performing inside a UFC octagon; you can watch it now on YouTube.

“To me, Outsider represents the journey to find your place,” says bassist Brad Walst. “The world feels crazy at times. We try to get away from that every once in a while. We do our own thing, and we’re comfortable doing it. We have always looked forward — and not backwards. That’s an ongoing theme.”

Outsider is the the follow-up to 2015’s Human, their first album with Brad’s brotherMatt Walst on lead vocals in place of original frontman Adam Gontier.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.