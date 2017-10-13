The Tom and Emily Morning Show together with the Rec Plex want to help YOU lose weight!

It’s the Thin it to Win it Challenge of 2017!!

We’re looking for the BIGGEST (literally) fans of the Tom and Emily Morning Show. Tom will pick one, and Emily will pick one. Each fan will get a three month membership to the Rec Plex in Pleasant Prairie.

The fan that loses the most weight in those three months, wins a FREE YEAR-LONG MEMBERSHIP!

If you’re interested in participating, email Tom or Emily: tom@95wiilrock.com OR emily@95wiilrock.com