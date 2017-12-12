They Are Watching

If you’re into ‘futurism’, Ray Kurzweil is a name you should know. He’s cautiously optimistic!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sure technology is cool, but who ultimately holds power over all of this information? Story from The Daily Star;

Yitu Technology has made an AI algorithm that can connect to millions of surveillance cameras and instantly recognize people.

The company – based in Shanghai, China – developed Dragonfly Eye to scan through millions of photographs that have been logged in the country’s national database.

This means it has a collection of 1.8 billion photos on file, including visitors to the country and those taken at ports and airports.

I’m sure the communists in charge there in China will use this power responsibly! Or… I’m sure the political party you don’t agree with will use discretion when using this technology!

Are you bothered by the growing facial recognition? Do you think leaders in America or anywhere in the World will be ethical in the usage of this tech?